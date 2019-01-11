GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh: Deepika Padukone is Very Proud of What I Have Achieved in My Profession

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh’s next film Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: PTI)
Ranveer Singh is on an all-time professional high. His last outing Simmba has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office and the trailer of his upcoming film Gully Boy is getting rave reviews. But it’s not just him who is happy about all the praise that’s coming his way. He says his wife Deepika Padukone is very proud of his success too.

Talking to Pinkvilla about Padukone’s reaction to Gully Boy’s trailer, Singh said, "She loved it. She absolutely loved it. She is very proud of me. That kind of reaction from her is rare for me and she is very proud of what I have achieved in my profession."
 
On his acting career, he said, “2013 was a great year for me, I got so much critical acclaim for Lootera and Ram Leela. It happened in the same year and gave me validation ki 'haan ji aapko kaam ata hai.' That gave me a little bit of confidence to kind of make more authentic choices.”

Mulling about the road ahead, he added, "I want to be recognised as a versatile actor. I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be. My definition of becoming a better actor is becoming a more versatile actor. I have consciously tried to showcase the versatility. Now people are recognising it more than ever before. So that's very very heartening."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starring Alia Bhatt an Kalki Koechlin in important roles, Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14.

