English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh: Deepika Padukone is Very Proud of What I Have Achieved in My Profession
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh’s next film Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ranveer Singh is on an all-time professional high. His last outing Simmba has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office and the trailer of his upcoming film Gully Boy is getting rave reviews. But it’s not just him who is happy about all the praise that’s coming his way. He says his wife Deepika Padukone is very proud of his success too.
Talking to Pinkvilla about Padukone’s reaction to Gully Boy’s trailer, Singh said, "She loved it. She absolutely loved it. She is very proud of me. That kind of reaction from her is rare for me and she is very proud of what I have achieved in my profession."
On his acting career, he said, “2013 was a great year for me, I got so much critical acclaim for Lootera and Ram Leela. It happened in the same year and gave me validation ki 'haan ji aapko kaam ata hai.' That gave me a little bit of confidence to kind of make more authentic choices.”
Mulling about the road ahead, he added, "I want to be recognised as a versatile actor. I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be. My definition of becoming a better actor is becoming a more versatile actor. I have consciously tried to showcase the versatility. Now people are recognising it more than ever before. So that's very very heartening."
Directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starring Alia Bhatt an Kalki Koechlin in important roles, Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Talking to Pinkvilla about Padukone’s reaction to Gully Boy’s trailer, Singh said, "She loved it. She absolutely loved it. She is very proud of me. That kind of reaction from her is rare for me and she is very proud of what I have achieved in my profession."
On his acting career, he said, “2013 was a great year for me, I got so much critical acclaim for Lootera and Ram Leela. It happened in the same year and gave me validation ki 'haan ji aapko kaam ata hai.' That gave me a little bit of confidence to kind of make more authentic choices.”
Mulling about the road ahead, he added, "I want to be recognised as a versatile actor. I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be. My definition of becoming a better actor is becoming a more versatile actor. I have consciously tried to showcase the versatility. Now people are recognising it more than ever before. So that's very very heartening."
Directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starring Alia Bhatt an Kalki Koechlin in important roles, Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results