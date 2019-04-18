English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
Check out all the unseen photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone having a great time at their friend’s wedding.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dancing at a friend’s wedding. (Image: Instagram/deepveer_myheartbeat)
Several images of newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoying wedding celebrations of a friend have taken over social media, proving yet again why they are one of the most loved star-couples in India.
In one of the several unseen black-and-white images that have now gone viral, Deepika can be seen giving a bridesmaid speech on the occasion. She looks gorgeous in a black dress and smokey eyes, with her hair tied in a neat bun.
In the other pictures, Deepika, who married Ranveer last November in the picturesque locales of Italy’s Lake Como, is embracing her friend lovingly.
In yet another image, Ranveer, Deepika and her mother Ujjala Padukone can be seen having a good time on the dance floor. In another, Deepika is overseeing the bride getting ready for her big day.
On the professional front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Chhapaak, in which she will play Laxmi Agarwal, India’s poster girl for acid acid attack survivors. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as her partner Aloke Dixit.
Meanwhile, after the resounding success of Gully Boy, Ranveer is now prepping for 83, a film on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and singer Harrdy Sandhu in pivotal roles, Ranveer will play iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.
(With News18 inputs)
