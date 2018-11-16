This New Pic of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone from Their Italy Wedding is Beyond Perfection

Those who were eagerly waiting for new pictures from Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dreamy wedding should immediately thank Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav for making their wish come true. Nitasha has just treated DeepVeer fans to a new picture of the newlyweds along with their family members.Taking to Instagram, Nitasha shared the picture which shows Deepika standing between Ranveer and his mother Anju Bhavnani as they pose for the beautiful photo."Us and ours," Nitasha captioned the picture, which appears to be taken after Ranveer and Deepika's Konkani wedding.Take a look:The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.They first married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the ceremonies were fiercely intimate, with roughly just 40 guests in attendance. The couple was shielded from the prying eyes of paparazzi during the ceremonies with the help of black umbrellas. Their wedding security was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.