English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This New Pic of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone from Their Italy Wedding is Beyond Perfection
Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav has just treated DeepVeer fans to a new picture of the newlyweds from their Italy wedding.
Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav has just treated DeepVeer fans to a new picture of the newlyweds from their Italy wedding.
Loading...
Those who were eagerly waiting for new pictures from Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dreamy wedding should immediately thank Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav for making their wish come true. Nitasha has just treated DeepVeer fans to a new picture of the newlyweds along with their family members.
Taking to Instagram, Nitasha shared the picture which shows Deepika standing between Ranveer and his mother Anju Bhavnani as they pose for the beautiful photo.
"Us and ours," Nitasha captioned the picture, which appears to be taken after Ranveer and Deepika's Konkani wedding.
Take a look:
The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.
They first married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the ceremonies were fiercely intimate, with roughly just 40 guests in attendance. The couple was shielded from the prying eyes of paparazzi during the ceremonies with the help of black umbrellas. Their wedding security was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Taking to Instagram, Nitasha shared the picture which shows Deepika standing between Ranveer and his mother Anju Bhavnani as they pose for the beautiful photo.
"Us and ours," Nitasha captioned the picture, which appears to be taken after Ranveer and Deepika's Konkani wedding.
Take a look:
The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.
They first married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the ceremonies were fiercely intimate, with roughly just 40 guests in attendance. The couple was shielded from the prying eyes of paparazzi during the ceremonies with the help of black umbrellas. Their wedding security was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
- Mirzapur Review: Not Much on Offer Except a Top Class Pankaj Tripathi
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
- Ranveer Singh Simmba Co-star Siddharth Jadhav: I Knew About His Excitement for the Wedding
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...