Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Play Pretend Cricket on Green Carpet of '83 Wrap up Party
The wrap up party of '83 saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh playing cricket on the green carpet. Check out the adorable video of the power couple here.
Image of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Raveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen shelling out major couple goals at the wrap up party of their forthcoming film '83. It was earlier reported that Deepika, who plays Ranveer's on-screen wife Romi Dev in '83, will be throwing a bash for the cast and crew of the film and fulfilling her commitment, the actress arrived at the venue in Mumbai, twinning with Ranveer in white coloured top and jeans.
Read: Deepika Padukone to Throw Wrap Up Party for Ranveer Singh and Team of '83
The actress even shared some glamorous pics of her evening look on Instagram. Later, at the venue, the couple posed for the paparazzi. What caught our attention was the fact that keeping in mood with the theme of the film, Ranveer and Deepika even played pretend-cricket on the green carpet. While Ranveer batted, Deepika bowled. Check out the video of the power couple on the green carpet of '83 wrap up party here:
About the party that Deepika had planned for the team of '83, a source had revealed, "Deepika wants to celebrate the journey of the shoot of ’83. She has personally written a letter to each and everyone from the team inviting them for the party.”
While Ranveer and Deepika have already charmed the audience with their chemistry in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, '83 will be the first collaboration of the two after getting hitched in 2018. Ranveer has stepped in the shoes of Kapil Dev's character in the movie while Deepika plays his wife Romi. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on India's historical win in the 1983 World Cup.
