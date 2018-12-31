English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Twin in Black As They Head for Their Honeymoon, See Pics
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a fiercely intimated ceremony at Italy's Lake Como last month.
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone didn't immediately leave for their honeymoon but remained in Mumbai for a period, owing to former's new release Simmba. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu film Temper, arrived in cinemas on December 29 and has been received exceptionally well by the audience and critics alike.
And now the newly-married couple has headed out for their honeymoon to an undisclosed location. The two were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday. While Deepika was clicked wearing an all-black outfit which she teamed with boots, Ranveer complemented his lady in black leather jacket and colour-coordinated pants.
Ranveer, who is always hyper-energetic, appeared to be in a serious mood at the airport, while Deepika greeted the paparazzi with a smile and even wished them "happy holidays".
Take a look:
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a fiercely intimated ceremony at Italy's Lake Como last month. The couple, who dated for over six years, though never admitted to being in a relationship in public, their PDA-filled gestures for each other at various events and social media platforms made it evident.
