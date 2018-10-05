Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Impromptu Dance on Khalibali is Sight of the Day

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised everyone with their spontaneous dance at the ongoing Hindustan Times leadership Summit 2018 in New Delhi. They danced to the song Khalibali from Padmaavat, their last film together.Ranveer also answered the questions about his marriage. There are reports in the media that Ranveer and Deepika are planning to get married in Italy later this year. Ranveer jokingly replied, “From the colour of my sherwani to the gifts and guests, everything is out there in media. But trust me, if anything of this sort happens then you would be the first to know about it.”On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He has finished shooting for the film and it’s in the post production stage. He is also shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba in which he is playing a police officer. His third film is 83, a Kabir Khan directorial in which he is playing Kapil Dev. The film is about India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983.Deepika has just announced her next project, a film on acid attack survivor Laxmi, She will also be producing the film.