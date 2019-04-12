English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral
Posted by a pro-BJP Facebook page, the image is a photoshopped version of the photos from Ranveer and Deepika's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple as newlyweds.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
A photoshopped image of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone asking citizens to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party is being circulated on the internet. In the photo, the Bollywood couple can be seen wearing orange dupattas with 'vote for BJP' written on them.
It does not need an expert eye to make out that the image is the product of a rather crude photoshop job. The photo is being shared by the Facebook page called 'Ek Bihari 100 Pe Bhari'.
The photo is originally from Deepika and Ranveer's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple as newlyweds, when they had turned up in traditional clothes and wore saffron dupattas when then entered the temple to offer prayers.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018 in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Italy, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. They held multiple receptions after returning to India, and the visit to Siddhivinayak was one of their first outings together after the wedding.
Ranveer, along with others from Bollywood, like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more, visited PM Narendra Modi a few months back. Talking about the meeting with the prime minister, Ranveer later said, "He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity. I was very happy to report to him that my next film '83 is one such film where it's truly team India. You have gentlemen from all across the country coming together to make the nation proud."
Follow @News18Movies for more
It does not need an expert eye to make out that the image is the product of a rather crude photoshop job. The photo is being shared by the Facebook page called 'Ek Bihari 100 Pe Bhari'.
The photo is originally from Deepika and Ranveer's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple as newlyweds, when they had turned up in traditional clothes and wore saffron dupattas when then entered the temple to offer prayers.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018 in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Italy, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. They held multiple receptions after returning to India, and the visit to Siddhivinayak was one of their first outings together after the wedding.
Ranveer, along with others from Bollywood, like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more, visited PM Narendra Modi a few months back. Talking about the meeting with the prime minister, Ranveer later said, "He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity. I was very happy to report to him that my next film '83 is one such film where it's truly team India. You have gentlemen from all across the country coming together to make the nation proud."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Changi Airport’s Jewel Centre Unveiled in Singapore, Gets 40-Metre Tall Indoor Waterfall
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
- Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discount via Flipkart
- Game of Thrones Season 8: These 3 GoT Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider
- Hyderabadis Love Biryani. This Queue of Delivery Executives at a Food Joint is Proof.
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results