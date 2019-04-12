Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral

A photoshopped image of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone asking citizens to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party is being circulated on the internet. In the photo, the Bollywood couple can be seen wearing orange dupattas with 'vote for BJP' written on them.It does not need an expert eye to make out that the image is the product of a rather crude photoshop job. The photo is being shared by the Facebook page called 'Ek Bihari 100 Pe Bhari'.The photo is originally from Deepika and Ranveer's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple as newlyweds, when they had turned up in traditional clothes and wore saffron dupattas when then entered the temple to offer prayers.Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018 in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Italy, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. They held multiple receptions after returning to India, and the visit to Siddhivinayak was one of their first outings together after the wedding.Ranveer, along with others from Bollywood, like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more, visited PM Narendra Modi a few months back. Talking about the meeting with the prime minister, Ranveer later said, "He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity. I was very happy to report to him that my next film '83 is one such film where it's truly team India. You have gentlemen from all across the country coming together to make the nation proud."