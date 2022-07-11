Ranveer Singh Describes Exact Moment He Fell in Love with Deepika Padukone: Time Had Slowed Down

The much-anticipated episode of Ranveer Singh in Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild went on air this Friday. Ranveer joined the likes of Bollywood Stars Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal to take part in the adventure show. The actor revealed at the start of the episode that his motivation to take part in this ordeal was to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for wife Deepika Padukone as a symbol of his love for her. The episode was an emotional rollercoaster ride for the fans and star alike.

In a reel posted by Netflix India that shows a small snippet of the episode, Ranveer Singh can be seen talking about the precise moment he fell in love with Deepika Padukone.

“I met her in 2012. In our first reading and I’ll never forget, the doorbell rang, and I looked like that, and these big, wooden doors opened, and she was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down.” the actor expressed with doting eyes.

He further added, “In slow motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze, looking like an absolute vision in white. Man that was it! At that moment it was ‘it’ for me. It was love at most spectacular sight.”

In the episode, Ranveer had to climb mountains, cross rivers, pass through narrow caves riddled with snakes and also deadly wolves and bears. The strenuous journey took a toll on the actor but Bear Grylls did his best to push and motivate him. As soon as he reached the top of the hill, the actor couldn’t help but break down.

Eventually, Ranveer was able to pluck the flowers and successfully completed the challenge. The actor seemed ecstatic to say the least as Bear Grylls reminded the actor that the journey was never going to be easy.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls marks Ranveer Singh’s OTT debut. He was also recently seen on OTT’s version of Koffee With Karan sharing the couch with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

