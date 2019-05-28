Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Ranveer Singh Describes What it Takes to Play Kapil Dev in '83

Before leaving for London with his co-actors to begin the shoot for '83, Ranveer Singh got in a candid chat about portraying Kapil Dev and more.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Describes What it Takes to Play Kapil Dev in '83
An image of Ranveer Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
He has played a quirky wedding planner, a street-smart con man, a ruthless invader, a rapper, and now he is diving into the role of real life cricket icon Kapil Dev. Actor Ranveer Singh says essaying an icon like the former Indian skipper comes with a set of challenges, which he is well prepared to face.

Ranveer has embarked upon the journey of '83, a Bollywood film in which he will be seen as Kapil Dev.

Before leaving for London with the 'squad' to begin the shoot, Ranveer told IANS, "I feel prepared and less anxious than I was when I started."

"This is the longest I have prepared for any role. I have been preparing essentially since January, which makes it about six months. I have done three weeks, three and a half weeks, four weeks, six weeks, but six months preparing for a character is unique... But then, it's a unique film in itself," added the actor, who was suited, booted and moustached for the role.

As the game is about to begin, the actor gave an insight into the preparation that has gone into it.

"Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling," said Ranveer.

In the course of the "absolutely wonderful" prep for the Kabir Khan directorial, he says he has learnt a lot about being an athlete, about cricket and about the "iconic cricketer" Kapil Dev.

Ranveer not just trained with Kapil Dev in Dharamsala, but also spent about 10 days with him in Delhi, trying to pick on the nuances to bring out the best possible performance on-screen.

The actor says, "It was a process of taking a lot of tips... Cricketing is one aspect and then the characterisation is one aspect. So it has been a two-prong process in essence.

"I think what I gained from Kapil sir has been invaluable. There is no other way I'd do it. I am very fortunate, privileged and honoured that he welcomed me into his home. He was warm, welcoming and forthcoming. Everything I gained from him during those days is going to be invaluable for the construction of my performance."

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, '83 will begin its shoot from June 5 in Glasgow.

Joining Ranveer are Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

The squad will begin the shooting at a local cricket spot in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich College in London, Edinburgh Cricket Club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and The Oval cricket ground.

The film will trace India's historic victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram