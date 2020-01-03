Ranveer Singh Does His Version of Asrani's 'Hum Angrezon Ke Zamaane Ke Jailor Hain', Watch Video

Ranveer Singh posted a video of himself imitating Asrani from the Bollywood film Sholay (1975). Ranveer dressed up in the costume of a prison guard and spoke the iconic dialogue of the character--'Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain'.

It is said that Bollywood actor Asrani was asked by writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar to imitate Hitler for his role in Sholay. They also kept Asrani's look similar to that of the German leader while shooting the film. The character became immensely famous for its dialogue 'Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain' and the way Asrani pulled it off.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, in his version of prison guard, does a great job of imitating Asrani from Sholay. His long hair is side parted and he looks funny while the recorded dialogue from the film plays in the background.

Ranveer's mannerisms are very similar to Asrani's character in Sholay and celebrities and others could not help but shower Ranveer with praise over attempting this. Alia Bhatt, stand up comic Tanamy Bhat were the first ones to react. Check out Ranveer's video in which he is imitating Asrani from Sholay below:

On the movies front, Ranveer has '83 releasing in April and the trailer of the film is speculated to drop soon.

