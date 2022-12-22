Ranveer Singh Doesn't Like 'Insincere' People On The Sets, Says 'It Makes Me Angry'

After Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh is headlining Rohit Shetty’s upcoming zany comedy Cirkus. The trailer that was released earlier this month has already amped up the excitement of the fans to see the Gully Boy actor’s finesse in the genre of comedy. And with the first song ‘Current Laga Re’ already topping the charts, fans can’t wait to see the versatile actor in a unique role. In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that he is very particular about people’s demeanour on the sets and that he doesn’t like insincere people as they hamper the energy flow of the surroundings.

While speaking with ETimes, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared that practising patience on the sets should be the utmost virtue of all times. He expressed, “When you are on a film set, you have to consciously practice patience. Because, if you end up shouting or creating a ruckus, it will affect the environment of the entire set. That situation becomes very difficult to fix. I always believe one should avoid doing that on set.”

Emphasizing his point, the actor further quipped, “When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry. I am a free-flowing and very expressive person. When I am happy and I have to express that at 100 percent. And the opposite feelings also come out at 100 percent. But I feel it’s a very unhealthy emotion.”

Cirkus is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors.

The trailer presented Ranveer Singh-Varun Sharma in double roles and unveiled what happens after they realise the same. The trailer also showcased a glimpse of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, who will surely remind you of actresses from the 80s. Needless to say, the trailer was entertaining, and cheerful and promises ‘4 times fun’. However, what surely caught the attention of the viewers while watching the trailer was Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. Towards the end of the clip, she was seen tapping feet with Ranveer. Cirkus is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

