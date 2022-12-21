Ranveer Singh Doesn't Want Varun Dhawan to Do a Remake of Govinda's Raja Babu, Here's Why

The one Bollywood film we are all looking forward to this Christmas is Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The film features both Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. The team of Cirkus, including director Rohit Shetty, spoke about the double roles in Hindi cinema so far, during an interaction with Pinkvilla.

Rohit Shetty’s parents had worked on Hema Malini’s hit film, Seeta Aur Geeta. His father was the stunt choreographer of Seeta Aur Geeta and his mother was Hema Malini’s body double in the same film.

Ranveer confessed that he is a huge fan of Salman Khan’s film Judwaa and Govinda’s hit Raja Babu. He said, “Judwaa is another favourite film of mine alongside Raja Babu. I have seen these movies maximum number of times. And what music!” He further added, “Varun (Dhawan) keeps doing these movies man, and I keep telling him, ‘Kuch Bhi Karna, Raja Babu maat karna’ (I want to do it).”

Rohit Shetty added, “Yes, Varun is very good in comedies.”

Ranveer confessed that playing two characters in the same film is a huge challenge. Rohit Shetty seemed confident about his comedy of errors. “Some people watched the film recently at YRF and they felt, it’s better than Golmaal. I am confident that Cirkus will entertain the audience. If you loved All The Best, Golmaal and Bol Bachchan, I feel, you will enjoy Cirkus too,” he said.

