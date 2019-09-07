Ranveer Singh Dressed As Iconic Singer Elvis Presley is Unmissable, Watch Video

Besides having a perky sense of humour, what also sets actor Ranveer Singh apart from his contemporaries is his sense of style. While experimenting is done by all, it’s Ranveer who can carry any costume, no matter how eccentric it be. Remember Ranveer Singh wearing a long skirt? Here’s one, when he was styled by GQ Fashion Director Vijendra Bhardwaj and magazine style editor Tanya Vohra.

What’s latest is that a video from the backstage where the actor is dressed up as the iconic singer Elvis Presley has been doing rounds on the internet. The video is from the prep up before a shoot in a reputed Mumbai college. Dressed in Presley’s signature looks of white printed shirts and pants, the actor completed the look with a cape and big glared-shades. This avatar of Ranveer has surely got us wondering what he is up to.

Ranveer is known to take the roads not taken when it comes to crazy dressing.

Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting his upcoming movie ’83, which has been creating a buzz on the internet for some reason or the other. While earlier, videos from behind-the-scenes of the film had come up, it was Ranveer Singh’s look as Kapil Dev’s doppelganger that had caught everyone’s attention. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on India’s historic win of the World Cup in 1983. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

