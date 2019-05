Ranveer Singh Drops the Most Adorable Comment on Deepika Padukone's Cannes' Picture

If there’s one star whose Cannes red carpet look we won’t be forgetting anytime soon, it’s got to be Deepika Padukone. The actress went all out with her over-the-top look at the 72nd edition of the prestigious gala.The actress opted for an off-white floor-length Peter Dundas' gown with a gigantic bow. Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.Needless to say, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was floored by her look. Responding to one of her Instagram posts, Ranveer wrote, "Elegance ki moorat!"The actress also took extra to the next level at the 2019 Met Gala— and it was utterly enchanting. The actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme.Deepika stepped out on the carpet, looking exactly like Barbie in a metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. Her voluminous ponytail was styled just like the popular fashion doll.Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra also walked the red carpet on Thursday while Kangana Ranaut stunned with her first look for Cannes 2019. Deepika's fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are also expected to arrive at the French Riviera soon, as are actresses Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty.Follow @News18Movies for more