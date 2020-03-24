English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh Encourages Specially Abled Fan by Lauding His Performance on Malhari

Akash (L) and Ranveer Singh (R)

Akash (L) and Ranveer Singh (R)

Ranveer Singh showered praise on Akash Gokarn who shared his video performing on the Bollywood actor's hit track 'Malhari'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
Share this:

Akash A Gokarn has been at the receiving end of praise from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the former shared his performance video on Malhari track from Bajirao Mastani (2015) on social media. Akash has his left arm amputated but that in no way lowers his spirits and a shout out from Ranveer himself has got him pumped already.

Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrate Prakash Padukone's Landmark Moment With Touching Posts

A few days ago, Akash shared his Malhari dance cover on social media writing, "My dance performance on malhari.. Thankful always to Drzya for this opportunity. ... Always like to learn from the dance performance done by my favorite and iconic actor Ranveer singh sir. It's my wish and prayer to perform with him in my life (sic)."

In the video, Akash can be seen doing some of Ranveer's steps as he improvises as well. Responding to Akash's video, Ranveer wrote in the comments segment, "Superb, bro! I hope to meet you someday- we’ll rage it (sic)."

Read: Disha Patani Bonds with Krishna Shroff During Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Funny TikTok Video

On the movies front, Ranveer's '83 with Deepika Padukone was set for April 10 release but now stands delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also working on Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey and in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story