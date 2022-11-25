Ranveer Singh Extends his Support to Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant Tejaswini Lonari

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is in full swing and half the season is over. The remaining 50 days are going to be a lot tougher for the contestant to survive. Among the surviving contestants, actress Tejaswini Lonari enjoys widespread popularity and many believe she may walk away with the trophy. While she is already receiving a lot of love and support from fans, now it looks like Bollywood celebrities have also taken notice of her in the house.

Tejaswini appears to have found a fan in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has just come up with a video, openly showing his support for the actress on the show. Ranveer shared the video on his social media handle where he is seen extending his warm wishes to Tejaswini. “Hi, Teju, Congratulations. You have completed 50 days in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 and I am so happy about it. You are doing so well. My salaam to Mahesh Manjrekar sir. We wish you the best. Come with the trophy and then we shall celebrate together. Lots of love and best wishes to you. Warm hug and kisses," Ranveer said in his video message.

Earlier, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 Megha Dhade had also extended her best wishes to Tejaswini and said that she had all the qualities needed to win the show. She also reacted to Ranveer’s video, leaving behind fire emojis on the video.

Tejaswini Lonari has dabbled in both Marathi and Hindi television and is best known for her role as Rani Padmini in Chittod Ki Rani ka Johar.

