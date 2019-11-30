Ranveer Singh Fans Decode His G+ Blood Group
Ranveer Singh posted a quirky caption while sharing an image on social media. Read below to know how fans reacted to their favourite Bollywood star.
Ranveer Singh Dressed As Elvis Presley Is Unmissable, Watch Video
Ranveer Singh, known for his unique sartorial choices, took to Instagram where he cracked a joke about his blood group and said, "Checked my blood group. It was G+ (G positive)".
In the picture, Singh is seen sporting the bohemian look, wearing an oversized printed silk shirt that has different zodiac symbols itched on it. He also wore a brown hat and aviators and completed the look by wearing a couple of chains and a pair of earrings. He was sporting stubble in the picture. He is seen wearing a kadha on one hand and watch on his left wrist.
Checked my blood group. It was G+ pic.twitter.com/8TDpiyyNU6— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 29, 2019
The picture has received around 20,600 likes on Twitter, while on Instagram it garnered over 13 lakh 4 thousand likes.
Check out what fans feel G+ is:
G+ ???— Love (@loveshamli) November 29, 2019
G+ ?— Sanjay Yadav Ji (@SanjayYadavJi14) November 29, 2019
I know because G mane genius ..and we all know that you are genius with plus❤️— Simran (@Simran69879870) November 29, 2019
Obviously it will be Ganja positive. Without having ganja nobody will do the stuff u do— Himanshu Adwani (@Himanshurajesh4) November 29, 2019
As expected, the picture got a slew of comments by Singh’s fans and followers. Actor Hrithik Roshan commented "Love" while filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Amazzzze." While most of Ranveer’s fans thought that his blood group is “D+”.
Singh is considered to be one of the most stylish and fashionable actors in the Indian cinema.
On the work front, Singh will next be seen in '83 where he will essay the role of former Indian Criket team captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Singh will also begin shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where is expected to play the role of a Gujarato businessmen. He will also soon begin shooting for Karan Johar’s historical drama 'Takht'.
