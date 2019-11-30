Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Fans Decode His G+ Blood Group

Ranveer Singh posted a quirky caption while sharing an image on social media. Read below to know how fans reacted to their favourite Bollywood star.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranveer Singh Dressed As Elvis Presley Is Unmissable, Watch Video
Ranveer Singh Dressed As Elvis Presley Is Unmissable, Watch Video

Ranveer Singh, known for his unique sartorial choices, took to Instagram where he cracked a joke about his blood group and said, "Checked my blood group. It was G+ (G positive)".

In the picture, Singh is seen sporting the bohemian look, wearing an oversized printed silk shirt that has different zodiac symbols itched on it. He also wore a brown hat and aviators and completed the look by wearing a couple of chains and a pair of earrings. He was sporting stubble in the picture. He is seen wearing a kadha on one hand and watch on his left wrist.

The picture has received around 20,600 likes on Twitter, while on Instagram it garnered over 13 lakh 4 thousand likes.

Check out what fans feel G+ is:

As expected, the picture got a slew of comments by Singh’s fans and followers. Actor Hrithik Roshan commented "Love" while filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Amazzzze." While most of Ranveer’s fans thought that his blood group is “D+”.

Singh is considered to be one of the most stylish and fashionable actors in the Indian cinema.

On the work front, Singh will next be seen in '83 where he will essay the role of former Indian Criket team captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Singh will also begin shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where is expected to play the role of a Gujarato businessmen. He will also soon begin shooting for Karan Johar’s historical drama 'Takht'.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram