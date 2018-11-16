Ranveer Singh's Father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani Welcomes Deepika Padukone in True Filmy Style

We all are aware of Ranveer Singh's crazy filmy antics and funny nature. And, now we know where it all comes from. In an Instagram post, Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav revealed that the actor's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani welcomed Deepika Padukone in their family in the most filmy way possible.Sharing Ranveer and Deepika's photos from their Sindhi wedding, Nitasha wrote, "Presenting the newly minted Mrs & Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani!! In the words of Mr Bhavnani Sr today, yeh deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi."Take a look:The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.The couple first married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the ceremonies were fiercely intimate, with roughly just 40 guests in attendance. The couple was shielded from the prying eyes of paparazzi during the ceremonies with the help of black umbrellas. Their wedding security was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Both Deepika and Ranveer shared the first pictures as husband and wife on their respective social media accounts after completing the Sindhi wedding rituals on Thursday evening. They simply captioned the pictures with a “heart” emoji.The wedding date of their Sindhi marriage also marks the fifth anniversary of the release of their first film together -- Ram Leela -- on whose sets their love story is said to have taken off.