Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Features on the Cover of Rolling Stone Magazine with His Gully Squad

Ranveer Singh featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine's May issue, alongside rap artists Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Features on the Cover of Rolling Stone Magazine with His Gully Squad
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Loading...
Ranveer Singh is a star in the making. He is not just invested in associating with quality cinema, but is also exploring avenues to further his passion for music. A recent move in the direction is his music label InkInc, in collaboration with Navzar Eranee, that aims to bring to light the underground music scene in India, while also promoting obscure rap artists.

Owing to his endeavours, Ranveer also featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine's May issue, along with rap artists Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. All these artists will also record music for Ranveer's label, going ahead. Among the three artists, the first music video titled Zeher, featuring Kaam Bhaari, has been out for a while and has taken over people's fancy.

On the cover, Ranveer is being his funky-self and can be seen dressed in a bright, multi-coloured jacket and denim shorts. He completes his look with a pair of pink sneakers and large-framed glasses. Ranveer captioned his post, "Dreams," attaching a pen symbol to it.



Katrina Kaif replied to the post with a star emoji. Other fans and well wishers also congratulated Ranveer on the occasion of gracing the cover of an internationally distributed and read magazine.

On the movies front, Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming film, ’83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release on Good Friday in 2020. This year, Ranveer's Takht will be debuting in theaters.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram