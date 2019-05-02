English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Features on the Cover of Rolling Stone Magazine with His Gully Squad
Ranveer Singh featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine's May issue, alongside rap artists Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Ranveer Singh is a star in the making. He is not just invested in associating with quality cinema, but is also exploring avenues to further his passion for music. A recent move in the direction is his music label InkInc, in collaboration with Navzar Eranee, that aims to bring to light the underground music scene in India, while also promoting obscure rap artists.
Owing to his endeavours, Ranveer also featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine's May issue, along with rap artists Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. All these artists will also record music for Ranveer's label, going ahead. Among the three artists, the first music video titled Zeher, featuring Kaam Bhaari, has been out for a while and has taken over people's fancy.
On the cover, Ranveer is being his funky-self and can be seen dressed in a bright, multi-coloured jacket and denim shorts. He completes his look with a pair of pink sneakers and large-framed glasses. Ranveer captioned his post, "Dreams," attaching a pen symbol to it.
Katrina Kaif replied to the post with a star emoji. Other fans and well wishers also congratulated Ranveer on the occasion of gracing the cover of an internationally distributed and read magazine.
On the movies front, Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming film, ’83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release on Good Friday in 2020. This year, Ranveer's Takht will be debuting in theaters.
