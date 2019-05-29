English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Feels 'Very Positive' About Team India's Chances of Winning ICC World Cup 2019
While Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming film '83, a cinematic recreation of the nation's first World Cup victory in England in 1983, Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is prepping up for ICC World Cup 2019.
Ranveer, who will essay the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in the film feels confident about the present cricket team and is positive over their world cup win. The actor wished luck to team India for the much awaited World Cup beginning from May 30. "I think team India stands a very good chance. The boys have been in an excellent form of play and I hope they continue their form into the World Cup. And wishing team India all the very best, I think our chances are good." DNA quoted the actor as saying.
"There are some other teams where the players are very very strong but I believe the boys in blue and I am feeling very positive about our chances in this world cup and hoping to see some stellar performances from the boys," Ranveer added.
On Tuesday, Ranveer, who leads the cavalcade of the Kabir Khan directorial playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev took to social media to share a new picture of the cast. Dressed in black and white suits, and sporting blue ties, the cast of upcoming Bollywood film "83" has left for the London round of its shooting schedule. He chooses to call his team 'Kapil's Devils'.
The picture has a striking resemblance to the photo Virat posted on his Instagram when the Indian Cricket team reached the UK.
Meanwhile, Ranveer and his squad have been sweating hard with real-life players like Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Balvinder Singh Sandhu among others to get into the players' skin and get their techniques right.
Apart from the Gully Boy actor, '83 has an ensemble cast which includes names like-- Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.
The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
