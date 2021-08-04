Ranveer Singh Finalised for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra: Report

Like every other project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project has been making headlines even before it goes on floors. The filmmaker’s work is extraordinary and he doesn’t believe in leaving things to chance. SLB’s upcoming film Baiju Bawra has been a topic of discussion ever since the film was announced. Over the last few months, several media portals reported casting developments.

According to the latest report by The Times Of India, Ranveer Singh has been roped in to lead the cast of the film. “It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare,” a source informed the portal.

This would mark the fourth collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. Earlier, Ranveer and Bhansali have churned out three successful films together namely Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Previously, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor was offered the script. Ranbir made his Bollywood debut under Bhansali’s directorial, Saawariya and assisted him in the film Black. As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, “Ranbir has expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team as well. He is not sure of Baiju Bawra and with another Dharma project in his kitty, it’s most likely that Ranbir is going to opt out of the project, although nothing was ever locked on papers."

At one point, Kartik Aaryan’s name also cropped up after he was spotted at the director’s office. However, the meetings were not related to any project.

The producer and screenwriter announced Baiju Bawra in 2019. The music director told IANS, the film is the biggest challenge of his career. “I am not even thinking of the colossal music Naushad saab did in ‘Baiju Bawra’ in 1952. It is impossible to scale those heights," he was quoted as saying.

