Ranveer Singh Finds His 'Chi' in New Instagram Post; Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar Reacts

Ranveer Singh has established this pretty well that whenever it comes to fashion and style, it is very hard to beat him. He has time and again given us glimpses of his eccentric clothes and left us in awe with his fashion sense. Recently, the actor took to his social media handles to share a series of images from his new photo-op. And once again, he has proved why he is the style king of Bollywood.

He donned a green quirky Gucci jacket with a pearl necklace and completed his looks with wayfarers. “Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci", he wrote as a caption.

Ranveer’s humorous caption left his friends and industry colleagues in splits who took to the comment section to let him know that. Actor Tiger Shroff dropped a fire emoji alongside a laughing emoji whereas Angad Bedi went all ‘haha’ on his post. Singer Himesh Reshammiya thought his post was ‘historic’.

His Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar, too, left a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of the Indian cricket team. He also has Diyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

