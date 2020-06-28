Ranveer Singh Flaunts Bulked up Body in Post Workout Selfie

Ranveer Singh has been focusing on his physique since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect in March. As the number of COVID-19 cases surge, people are trying to stay inside more and more fearing contraction of the deadly virus.

However, Ranveer has been bulking up while in quarantine. He shared a snap post an intense workout session in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped muscles. The Gully Boy star was seen wearing a ganji and a cap as he wrote over the selfie, "No days off."

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Ranveer's 2018 blockbuster hit Simmba is all set to re-release in cinemas in Australia and Fiji after theaters reopen there soon. Ranveer took to social media to announce the happy news to his international fans.

Incidentally, Simmba is director Rohit Shetty's second movie to get a re-release internationally after Golmaal Again.

Ranveer will be next seen in Sooryavanshi in a cameo role alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif. His highly anticipated sports movie '83 is also ready for release once coronavirus scare subsides in India and movie halls reopen. '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and casts Deepika Padukone opposite him.

Ranveer will also be seen in Jayesbhai Jordaar and Takht in the coming times.

