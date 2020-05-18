Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Ripped Body, See Pic

Ranveer Singh has been self-isolating with Deepika Padukone amid the coronavirus lockdown. His highly anticipated movie '83 was to hit the screens in April but remains delayed due to the closing down of theaters. While he awaits a new release date for his feature film, Ranveer is making sure to keep himself fit at home and how.

Ranveer recently shared a picture from his workout session in which he flaunts his ripped physique. We must say that he is setting the bar high for fitness in his latest snap. Ranveer also showed off his quarantine hairdo recently when he interacted with his fans during a live session and in his latest picture he gives us a glimpse at his look again.

He wrote over the picture, "Gainz ville."

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had sent fans into a meltdown of sorts as he flaunted his abs in a picture shared on social media.

On the movies front, Ranveer is also working on a comedy movie titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will see him play a Gujarati businessman. Apart from this, he is also set to feature in Karan Johar's period movie Takht opposite Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among others. However, both movies are stalled as of now due to the Covid-19 spread.

