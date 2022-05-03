Ranveer Singh Flirts With 'Too Hot' Mouni Roy: 'Desh Mein Heatwave Chal Raha Hai, Have Some Mercy'

Ranveer Singh is currently promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to release later this month. Over the weekend, Ranveer visited the sets of ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’ for the promotion of the social comedy.

The actor had a blast with judges Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre on the sets. While he teased Mouni about her ‘hotness’, he joined Sonali to recite some shayari. Ranveer took to Instagram to share a video of him trying to flirt with the ‘Brahmastra’ star, who was wearing a black and silver gown.

Wearing a colourful shirt and black pants, Ranveer said to Mouni, “Mouni ji, desh me heatwave chal raha hai, kuch to raham karo (The entire country is reeling under a heatwave, have some mercy). Waise if things get too hot in here, I have got this (shows a fire extinguisher).”

Ranveer Singh has again shape-shifted to transform himself into Jayeshbhai Jordaar character hailing from heartland Gujarat, who with his razor-sharp wit, will entertain us, win over our hearts and also deliver a powerful message. Ranveer says Jayeshbhai is India’s answer to Charlie Chaplin and his brand of social satires.

Ranveer says, “Jayeshbhai is a character with absolutely no reference point in the history of Hindi cinema but if I had to draw a parallel with someone in terms of mannerisms, it will have to be with Charlie Chaplin. Charlie Chaplin had this unique ability as an artist to take his pain and play with it. His situation was always deeply tragic but he was able to deal with it through the power of humour."

He adds, “Tragic comedy resonates with me deeply which is why ‘Life is Beautiful’ is my favourite movie of all time. To take ones pain and play with it. To take suffering and make light of it is a beautiful way of living life.”

A hilarious satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

