Ranveer Singh Floors Fans with the Brightest Smile in Latest Photo

Ranveer Singh has more often impressed fans with his supreme acting chops, dancing prowess and a unique fashion sense. This time, the actor has treated fans with a million-dollar smile and it is all things love. In a sitting pose, Ranveer flashes the brightest smile and fans can’t have enough of it. Dressed in a black sweater layered over a crisp white shirt, Ranveer lets out a candid giggle, straight from the heart. We are only happy that the camera flashed to capture the happy moment.

Just yesterday, Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone trended big time on the list of trends after he shared an adorable series of pictures. The duo, who will essay a married couple in the upcoming sports biopic ‘83, shot for a commercial and the behind-the-scenes clicks took the internet by a storm. While the couple never shy from showing-off love for each other in public, Ranveer often stands out in the department. The actor who has on many occasions admitted to his madness for his better-half, once again proved he is smitten by Deepika after seven years of togetherness and cannot take his eyes off her.

While the pictures shared by the actor show them engaged in discussion with director Ravi Varman and a team member. One photo captured the moment where the cute love birds exchange glances. Ranveer captioned the post with a heart emoji. Deepika, appeared in the comments to say, “Too handsome,” for her husband.

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of then India captain Kapil Dev in 83, based on India’s maiden World Cup win in 1983. Deepika is playing the legendary cricketer’s wife Romi Bhatia. 83 will hit the marquee on June 4, this year.

Ranveer is also waiting for the release of the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in his lineup.