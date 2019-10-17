Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media, She Says 'Ghar Aaja, Mein Batati Hoon'

While Deepika Padukone slayed in the cover shoot of an international magazine, Ranveer Singh could not contain his excitement and posted comments that wifey found to be rather cheeky. Read full story below.

Updated:October 17, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media, She Says 'Ghar Aaja, Mein Batati Hoon'
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been amusing fans on social media with their loved up comments on each other's Instagram posts. Recently, yet again, Ranveer caught attention of his fans and Deepika on social media as he posted hilarious comments on his wife's pictures. However, the actress wasn't far behind as she came back with equally funny responses to Ranveer's comments on her pics.

Read: Deepika Padukone Opens About Why She Did Not Live with Ranveer Singh Before Marriage

Deepika recently stunned on the magazine cover shoot of Harper’s Bazaar. From elegant gowns to formal pantsuits, Deepika looked glamorous in every image shared by the actress on Instagram and Ranveer could not help but post comments on all images that he could. Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, Ranveer wrote, "Aur paas", while to another image he commented, "This is the ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare."

While many Bollywood celebrities and industry colleagues found Ranveer's comments to be hilarious, Deepika seemed to think otherwise. Responding to Ranveer's "Aur paas" comment, Deepika wrote, "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," as she posted a broom emoji alongside it.

To Ranveer's "This is the ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare" comment, Deepika wrote, "Good. Now do you want to do something about it."

Check out Ranveer's comments on Deepika's pics and her response to him here:

image 2

image 1

Appearing on the magazine cover, Deepika also revealed some interesting facts about her wedding with Ranveer in Lake Como, Italy in 2018. She also shed light on why the duo chose to get married at the location. In the matter, Deepika said, "[Finding] a place that would feel private was the top priority. And we both love the water, so to be surrounded by water was important."

On the movies front, Ranveer and Deepika are all set to feature together in Kabir Khan's '83, releasing in April 2020. The duo will play on-screen husband-wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in the sports biopic based on India's 1983 World Cup victory.

Read: From Nickyanka to Deepveer, First Karwa Chauth Of Celebrities

