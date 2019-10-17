Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been amusing fans on social media with their loved up comments on each other's Instagram posts. Recently, yet again, Ranveer caught attention of his fans and Deepika on social media as he posted hilarious comments on his wife's pictures. However, the actress wasn't far behind as she came back with equally funny responses to Ranveer's comments on her pics.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have since the start been one of the most liked couples on Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9. The duo has not only slain the dance floor with their performances but have also been setting couple goals on the show with their chemistry and newly-married couple vibes. However, it seems like their exit from the show is all but confirmed.

Bollywood's power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and also present with them was Taimur Ali Khan along with Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and many others as they partied together in the presence of friends and family.

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has confirmed his divorce with wife Pranathi Reddy. The two had tied the knot in 2015, but reportedly all was not well between the two. Although Manoj preferred to be silent about his marriage, he has finally opened up about his divorce.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai who have worked together in tv show Dil Se Dil Tak don't share a cordial relationship. In Bigg Boss 13, the two have engaged in fights and arguments almost on a daily basis and their relationship has only deteriorated.

