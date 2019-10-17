Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh engaged in yet another funny banter on social media. While Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have been fan favourite, it appears they will quit the show.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been amusing fans on social media with their loved up comments on each other's Instagram posts. Recently, yet again, Ranveer caught attention of his fans and Deepika on social media as he posted hilarious comments on his wife's pictures. However, the actress wasn't far behind as she came back with equally funny responses to Ranveer's comments on her pics.
Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Instagram, She Says 'Ghar Aaja, Mein Batati Hoon'
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have since the start been one of the most liked couples on Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9. The duo has not only slain the dance floor with their performances but have also been setting couple goals on the show with their chemistry and newly-married couple vibes. However, it seems like their exit from the show is all but confirmed.
Read: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
Bollywood's power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and also present with them was Taimur Ali Khan along with Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and many others as they partied together in the presence of friends and family.
Read: Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Party with Taimur and Karisma Kapoor
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has confirmed his divorce with wife Pranathi Reddy. The two had tied the knot in 2015, but reportedly all was not well between the two. Although Manoj preferred to be silent about his marriage, he has finally opened up about his divorce.
Read: Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai who have worked together in tv show Dil Se Dil Tak don't share a cordial relationship. In Bigg Boss 13, the two have engaged in fights and arguments almost on a daily basis and their relationship has only deteriorated.
Read: All About Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's Relationship From Dil se Dil Tak to Bigg Boss 13
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 17 Written Updates: Paras Spills Beans on Rashami-Sidharth's Bitter Relationship
