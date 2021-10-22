Ranveer Singh Gets Deepika Padukone's Initials Drawn with Mehendi, Says He Fasts on Karva Chauth

With so many festivities around the corner, quiz show The Big Picture has lined up a special Karva Chauth episode featuring Indian television’s favorite actresses Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo from ‘Udaariyaan’ and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka ‘Choti Sardaarni’s’ Meher. They join the dashing host, Ranveer Singh, on stage to participate in the quiz.

In between the show, they spoke about festivities where the actor made a big revelation on how he keeps a fast for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone on Karvachauth. Priyanka and Nimrit seize the opportunity to express their desire to apply mehndi on his hand. Never to say no, Ranveer sportingly lets them apply it. As a symbol of love for Deepika, they draw her initial on his hand. And, Ranveer creates yet another romantic moment for Deepika!

This upcoming Karva Chauth special episode will be filled with moments where the charming actor delights the actress with his charisma and sense of humor, turning it into another memorable evening.

For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actor recently made his much-awaited TV debut with Colors’ quiz show on October 16. BYJU’S & CoinSwitch presents TBP powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank & Cadbury Dairy Milk every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on COLORS, Voot & JIO TV!

