Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional, Gives Deepika Padukone Credits for His Success While Accepting Award

Ranveer Singh is “living the life of his dreams” as he expressed the same on receiving the prestigious Filmfare award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for the movie 83. He took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional video from the awards show. Ranveer turned teary-eyed as he thanked his fans, family, and his wife Deepika Padukone whom he called ‘Laxmi’ while giving her credit for his success.

“Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can’t even believe that I am here doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It’s a miracle!” Ranveer said on the stage.

In continuation, he wholeheartedly thanked the audience, and his family, declaring them as God and the reason behind his achievement. He said, “Sabse bada dhyanyawaad to mein apka karna chahunga, the audience for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream. Mein jo kuch bhi hoon apne maa baap ki wajah se hoon or meri didi ki wajah se hoon, woh mere liye bhagwaan hain. Mein jo kuch bhi karta hoon, bhagwaan ke liye karta hoon or jo kuch bhi hoon, bhagwaan ki wajah se hoon.”

Post his speech, Ranveer brought Deepika on the stage and revealed that she was the reason for his success. “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone,” the actor said as he kissed his wife. The video also grabbed Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone’s attention who in the comment section joked, “Who is cutting them damn onions?” and added a ‘love (heart emoji) you’.

Prior to Filmfare, The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 honoured Ranveer with the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of 83 in the competition. 83 directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India’s historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer essays the role of legend Kapil Dev.

