Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh fans were taken by surprise on Wednesday when World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman took notice of the actor's use of a phrase that was made popular by the latter inside the four cornered ring. Heyman had posted on social media a litigation warning for Singh for using their 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat' war cry with a twist and as per Heyman's latest tweet, he has apparently served the Bollywood star, who is currently in London, preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83.

In his latest tweets, Heyman also took a jibe on publications referring him as Lesnar's manager and not advocate. He also claimed that being Lesnar's advocate, he has served a notice to Singh in the developing matter. Heyman wrote, "I didn't warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I'm the best #Advocate in history (sic)."

I didn't warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I'm the best #Advocate in history. https://t.co/KNQ4fMmUgQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Heyman had earlier cautioned the Twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup on the same issue after it praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni in January 2019 saying, "Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life."

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

Also see Heyman's litigation warning tweet for Ranveer Singh here:

. @RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar 3 - I am litigious 4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Singh, on the other hand is yet to comment on the situation or is he's preparing for a genuine legal battle? This is a developing matter.

Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman

Follow @News18Movies for more