Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh used a phrase made popular in WWE by Paul Heyman and wrestler Brock Lesnar, forcing Heyman to tweet in the matter.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman
Image of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya, courtesy of Twitter
Ranveer Singh might be having the time of his life while shooting for his upcoming sports-drama '83 in London, England, but he seems to have brushed someone in the World wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the wrong way, unknowingly. Yes, Singh is being threatened with a copyright lawsuit by Paul Heyman, who is most infamously known for representing the 'Beast Incarnate' aka Brock Lesnar in WWE and outside.

The matter pertains to Singh using a known war cry that Heyman and Lesnar apparently devised for their time in the WWE. Fans may remember Heyman rooting for Lesnar by shouting, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," every time the latter steps inside the ring. The phrase became prominent when Lesnar returned to WWE a few years ago after quitting in 2003-04 to pursue other career interests like Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The war cry is even printed on the back of Lesnar's outfits that he wears while entering the ring in WWE.

Singh used the phrase with a minor change when he shared a picture with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the India-Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. While posting a picture with Pandya, Singh wrote, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. 🏏✌🏾✊🏾 @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable."

Replying to the usage of the phrase made popular by Heyman-Lesnar pair, Heyman wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, ". @RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT (sic). See Heyman's tweet here:

It may all be in good humour but if their WWE stint is anything to go by, Lesnar and Haymen don't mess around. Heyman is also Lesnar's advocate.

