Ranveer Singh Gets Most Stylish Hairdo From Deepika Padukone, Shows Off in New Picture

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently quarantining at the actress' residence in Mumbai due to the lockdown. The duo has been sharing pictures and videos of how they are keeping themselves occupied.

And now, Deepika has turned hairstylist for her hubby Ranveer Singh. The actor flaunted his man bun in his new Instagram post and revealed that it was styled by none other than wife, Deepika Padukone. He shared a picture of his side profile, with the tiny man bun, and said that he was reminded of a samurai.

“Hair by: @deepikapadukone. Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?” Ranveer wrote in his caption. He made a reference to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s critically-acclaimed film Yojimbo, starring Toshiro Mifune as a wandering samurai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next feature in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film has been slated for December release. Deepika will also feature in Shakun Batra's next and the remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'. On the other hand, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' in his kitty.