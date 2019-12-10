Ranveer Singh Gets Nostalgic as His Debut Film Band Baaja Baarat Turns 9, Says It was All a Dream

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Film's Band Baaja Baarat where the actor shared the screen space with Anushka Sharma. It was on December 10 that Ranveer's first film was released nine years ago in 2010. Commemorating the day, the actor took to Instagram to share a screenshot from his first onscreen appearance from the film, where the song Tarkeebein introduced him and her female co-star.

Ranveer Singh captioned the picture, "It was all a dream. 9 years to the day #ifyouknowyouknow." The picture shows back profile of the actor and has a mention, "Introducing Ranveer Singh".

Ranveer Singh also shared a still from Band Baja Baarat on his Instagram story and wrote, "Hello! Remember me?"

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Band Baaja Baaraat saw Ranveer essaying the role of Bittoo Sharma, whereas, Anushka played the role of Shruti Kakkar. The film shows the struggle of both the actors in starting their own wedding planning business and gradually falling in love.

On work front, Ranveer Singh will next be see in Kabir Khan directed '83 where he will be essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and how his squad got India the World Cup in 1983. Deepika Padukone will be share the screen space with the actor and will be seen playing the role of Kapil Devi's wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he will be playing the role of a Gujarati man.

