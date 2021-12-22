Ranveer Singh Gets Tight Hug from Kapil Dev at 83 Premiere; Kabir Khan Looks in Great Spirits | Pics

Ahead of the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, the film had its grand premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at the premiere in an all-white ensemble. The actor looked dapper in a white tuxedo which he teamed with uber-cool shades. Ranveer greeted paparazzi with folded hands and also posed with his director Kabir Khan, who looked in great spirits. Ranveer, who plays former Indian captain Kapil Dev in 83, also got a tight hug from the man himself. Kapil Dev was all smiles as he struck some happy poses with Ranveer.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

On Tuesday, the film was declared tax-free in Delhi. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, took to Twitter and thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the decision.

Earlier this week, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer watched it with Kabir Khan and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone who features in a special role in the film, playing Romi, Kapil’s wife.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Deepika talked about working with Ranveer in 83. They have previously acted together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. “It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that ‘this is the same actor that I’ve worked with’,” she said.

83 also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.