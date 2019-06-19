Ranveer Singh Gets Warning from Brock Lesnar's Advocate, Deepika Padukone Poses with Kendall Jenner

Ranveer Singh might be having the time of his life while shooting for his upcoming sports-drama '83 in London, England, but he seems to have brushed someone in the World wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the wrong way, unknowingly. Yes, Singh is being threatened with a copyright lawsuit by Paul Heyman, who is most infamously known for representing the 'Beast Incarnate' aka Brock Lesnar in WWE and outside.

In another news, Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone shared a picture with global icon and model Kendall Jenner. Deepika, an advocate of mental health awareness, was attending the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital, which is where the two celebrities met each other.

Also, filming for the highly-anticipated spinoff series of HBO's Game of Thrones has quietly begun in Northern Ireland, according to Entertainment Weekly. Northern Ireland served as the production of hub for Game of Thrones during its entire run.

Ranveer Singh used a phrase made popular in WWE by Paul Heyman and wrestler Brock Lesnar, forcing Heyman to tweet in the matter. Singh used the phrase with a minor change when he shared a picture with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the India-Pakistan match during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and is now being threatened with a copyright lawsuit by Heyman.

The GoT prequel is from showrunner Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) along with author George RR Martin and director SJ Clarkson and has reportedly started shooting in Northern Ireland. The prequel will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which concluded its eight-season run in May.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she posed with supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner at a charity dinner. Deepika, an advocate of mental health awareness, was attending the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Making her acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Kajal has gone on to make a name for herself in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood films. On her birthday, we take a look back at five of her most popular films in Bollywood and south film industry.

Images of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli spending quality time with his actress wife Anushka Sharma on a London street have gone viral on social media.

