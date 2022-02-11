Ranveer Singh Gives Deepika Padukone A Steamy Kiss As He Praises Her Performance In Gehraiyaan

Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Deepika Padukone and praised her performance in Gehraiyaan. The actor shared a black and white picture in which he was seen giving his gorgeous wife a steamy kiss while the cameras captured their intimate moment. While Ranveer stood shirtless, Deepika was seen wearing a loose white shirt. The couple appeared to have taken a dip in the sea which was seen in the background of the picture.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer said Deepika delivered a ‘masterclass of a performance’. “Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force, Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!" he wrote.

Ranveer had previously praised Deepika’s performance through a comment on her post. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday night and share goofy pictures of herself and the Gehraiyaan team watching the movie. “Gehraiyaan… Our labour of love, NOW LIVE on Amazon Prime Video," Deepika captioned the pics. In one of the photos, a visibly excited Deepika is pointing towards a television playing Gehraiyaan. Ranveer was quick to drop a comment and praised his wife’s performance in the film. “You’re beautiful in it, baby," Ranveer commented on Deepika’s post.

Previously, Deepika had called Ranveer her biggest cheerleader. Speaking with The Indian Express, the actress credited her husband for her ‘bolder choices’. She said, “I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices."

Gehraiyaan had created quite a buzz among the audiences before its release. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie revolved around infidelity. Deepika plays the role of Alisha who cheats on her long-term boyfriend with Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Zain is engaged to Alisha’s cousin Tia, played by Ananya Panday, which makes their lives complicated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.