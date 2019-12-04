Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look

Ranveer Singh's first look from the forthcoming feature 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was unveiled today. He plays a Gujarati man in the film.

News18.com

December 4, 2019
Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look
Ranveer Singh in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see him taking on the role of a Gujarati man and indeed it is a new character for Ranveer, who has been helming the wave of experimentation in Bollywood for sometime now. The actor's first look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar was unveiled today and seems like Ranveer, once again, has slipped into the skin of his character effortlessly. He seems to have shed weight for the film too.

Ranveer can be seen wearing an orange, polo-neck T-shirt with print and faded black jeans, but his wavy hairstyle takes the cake. Interestingly, Ranveer also sports a new moustache for the film and looks quirky in the first look poster. He seems to protecting women, who have covered their faces with veils, from something approaching as he breaks the fourth wall.

Reportedly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental the society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Studios.

During a recent interview, Ranveer pointed out how the makers were trying to get a tone of the film. With first poster out, seems like they have started on a good note. Check out Ranveer's look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar below:

