Ranveer Singh Gives Speech for Deepika Padukone, Says ‘Married to Most Beautiful Girl’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding has taken over the internet, quite literally. Be it their fiercely private Italy wedding, their Bengaluru reception or their recent DJ bash, the couple is all over the social media and netizens just can't have enough of them.Of late, a video of the couple from Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani's bash is going viral on social media. In the video clip, Ranveer can be seen giving a speech for his wife Deepika. Declaring his love for the actress he took the center-stage and said, "I am married to the most beautiful girl in the world”.Continuing further, he thanked everybody present in the vicinity. "Guys, we are really, really happy to see all of you together here tonight. It's going to be an epic, epic night because there's so many of you. All our lovers and friends under one roof. The dance floor looks too empty to me. We are here to celebrate for the epic future to you and me," added Ranveer.Other than this, more videos of the couple dancing their hearts out at the party are shared widely across fan pages.Take a look:Talking about their outfits for the evening, IANS reported that the actor sported an anti-fit, long silk jacket with intricate handcrafted embellishments added with the Manish Arora's signature heart motifs and ostentatious pink. The outfit was paired with pink tinge sunglasses and heavy fine jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur. He sported a multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace in one and a multi-layered pearl and polki necklace with an emerald in the centre, attached with the brand's signature cut rubies.On the other hand, Deepika looked radiant in her bright multi-coloured ghagra choli from Sabyasachi.The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly hold multiple receptions in Mumbai. The first one for the media on November 28 and second on December 1st for their friends from the film fraternity.