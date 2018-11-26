Ranveer Singh Gives Speech for Deepika Padukone, Says ‘Married to Most Beautiful Girl’
Be it their fiercely private Italy wedding, their Bengaluru reception or their recent DJ bash, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all over the social media
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during their wedding receptoin in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)
Of late, a video of the couple from Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani's bash is going viral on social media. In the video clip, Ranveer can be seen giving a speech for his wife Deepika. Declaring his love for the actress he took the center-stage and said, "I am married to the most beautiful girl in the world”.
Continuing further, he thanked everybody present in the vicinity. "Guys, we are really, really happy to see all of you together here tonight. It's going to be an epic, epic night because there's so many of you. All our lovers and friends under one roof. The dance floor looks too empty to me. We are here to celebrate for the epic future to you and me," added Ranveer.
Other than this, more videos of the couple dancing their hearts out at the party are shared widely across fan pages.
Take a look:
Deepveer dancing Gallan Goodiyan @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #DEEPVEERKISHAADI #DEEPVEERWEDDING #DEEPIKAWEDSRANVEER #DEEPVEERRECEPTION
Extended video of their dance..... @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #deepveerkireception #hotelgrandhyatt
Talking about their outfits for the evening, IANS reported that the actor sported an anti-fit, long silk jacket with intricate handcrafted embellishments added with the Manish Arora's signature heart motifs and ostentatious pink. The outfit was paired with pink tinge sunglasses and heavy fine jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur. He sported a multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace in one and a multi-layered pearl and polki necklace with an emerald in the centre, attached with the brand's signature cut rubies.
When my friend and one of the best actors in India asks me to make clothes for his wedding party this is what is the result @ranveersingh my love congratulations it’s been crazy fun to dress you up yet again and it’s just the beginning ! Next should be burning man?;-) #manisharorafashion #manisharora #lifeisbeautiful #ididitmyway #ranveersingh @amrapalijewels @akanksharora @tarang_arora
On the other hand, Deepika looked radiant in her bright multi-coloured ghagra choli from Sabyasachi.
The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly hold multiple receptions in Mumbai. The first one for the media on November 28 and second on December 1st for their friends from the film fraternity.
