1-min read

Ranveer Singh Gives Style Tips to Deepika Padukone? Netizens Think So

Deepika Padukone picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is her inspiration.

IANS

Updated:June 9, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, known for his unconventional fashion sense, was the inspiration.

According to a source, Deepika was flying to London for shooting of filmmaker Kabir Khan's film 83, which also stars Ranveer.

After her images from the airport became viral online, netizens commented on how she is following in his footsteps. One wrote: "What's wrong with her fashion sense? I think she's just following in her husband's footsteps." Another wrote that after Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, Ranveer didn't change, but he changed Deepika.

Some even compared her outfit to a neon suit that Ranveer had posed in a few months ago.

"Ranveer also wore this kind of a neon green outfit during Gully Boy's promotion," wrote an Instagram user. Another called it "Ranveer Singh effect," while another one wrote, "Now she is on a mission to prove that she is Ranveer's wife."

'83 is set to release on Good Friday, 2020. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

The film has an ensemble cast which includes-- Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

