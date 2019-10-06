Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are indulging fans once again through their social media banter and the latest to become the target of a little bit of humour was Ranveer, who posted several picture on Instagram inviting wife Deepika to ask if he used all her bronzer for the perfect click.

Ranveer posed wearing a printed blue shirt and an all black jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a hat for his head and a stick in his hand. Indeed, he looked like the mad hatter. Although, interesting thing being Ranveer hairy chest was visible in the pic and Deepika could not help but comment, "Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest."

Even Arjun Kapoor could not hold back as he commented on Ranveer's pic writing, "Raam ji ke Baal dekho !!! Chaati ka kamaal dekho," which is a reference to the latter's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Check out Ranveer's pics and Deepika and Arjun's comments to them.

On the work front, Ranveer on Saturday released his music label IncInk Records' first romantic track, "Mohabbat".

The song is sung by rapper Kaam Bhaari, aka Kunal.

Talking about the song and Kaam Bhaari, Ranveer said: "Kaam Bhaari is known for his aggressive and fast-paced rapping style. Not many know that he is the writer and co-composer behind the love song from 'Gully Boy' that I performed, 'Kab Se Kab Tak'.

(With inputs from IANS)

