Ranveer Singh Goes Flying in New Action Scenes Directed by Rohit Shetty, But Not for a Movie

What is the first name that comes to your mind when you think of any action movie in India? Well, surely it is none other than Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker’s love for action has given several superhit movies to Bollywood. On Thursday, Rohit Shetty dropped a video on social media and shared a glimpse of how he filmed action sequences for a television commercial.

The video also features Ranveer Singh and begins with Rohit Shetty directing the actor for an action scene. He asks Ranveer to do it calmly and to ‘look cool’. What follows are gunshots! The video then presents Ranveer and Rohit taking part in several top-notch action scenes. From flying cars to Ranveer flying over a car, the video features the coolest of all fighting sequences. In one of the scenes, Rohit Shetty can also be heard asking Ranveer if he feels nervous while performing these stunts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Needless to say, the video has left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Ranveer’s post is flooded with fire emojis. Ranveer Singh also shared the same video on his Instagram handle. While Karishma Tanna dropped clapping emojis in the comment section, Karan Tacker wrote, ‘Banging!’

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have worked together for two movies so far – 2018’s Simmba and Sooryavanshi in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his OTT debut titled ‘Indian Police Force’ which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. The shooting for the same is currently underway. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and the shooting for the show will begin soon in Cape Town. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was recently in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will hit theatres in February next year.

