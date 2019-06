Ranveer Singh Goes on a Selfie Spree with Fans Ahead of Shooting for '83 in London

Ranveer Singh is currently in London, all set to begin shooting for the upcoming sports-drama '83. While the cast prepares to get into their kits and start filming the first schedule of one of the most anticipated films, Ranveer took time out to click pictures with his fans in the English capital. Responding to Ranveer's infectious vibes, fans also joined in and crowded him in the streets of London as they clicked adorable pictures that are now going viral on social media.Dressed in an all red attire, Ranveer seemed glad at receiving such warm welcome in foreign land. Fans of the Gully Boy star too had a wonderful time sharing the frame with him. One image shows women gathered around him as they went gaga over getting clicked with their favourite star in London.Another one had a bunch of youngsters surrounding him, while they clicked happy selfies.A user account on Instagram shared the pictures and we can't help but adore Ranveer over this sweet gesture. See pics here:Co-incidentally, Ranveer is in the English capital while the ICC World Cup 2019 is also underway there. Earlier it was also reported that he and the entire cast of '83 will meet up with West Indian cricketers like Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes, Michael Holding, among others, to better understand and grasp the mind frame of the players on the pitch.Read: Ranveer Singh and '83 Team to Meet 'Master Blaster' Viv Richards, 'Whispering Death' Michael Holding in London '83 is set to release on Good Friday, 2020. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.Read: Deepika Padukone to Star in and Co-produce Ranveer Singh's '83: Report Follow @News18Movies for more