Ranveer Singh Goes Shirtless and Poses With Messy Hair For A Birthday Selfies, Jokes 'Peak Me'

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday on Wednesday, July 6. The actor is in the US with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. While he is yet to reveal his plans for his birthday, he treated fans with a quirky birthday selfie. In the picture, Ranveer is seen posing shirtless while the sun shined bright behind him.

He’s got a stylish pair of sunglasses on and his hair is all over the place. Deepika was nowhere to be seen in the selfie. Sharing the picture, Ranveer said, “Peak Me ☀️ #birthday #selfie Lavv Yewww.” The comments section soon filled up with birthday messages for the actor.

Ranveer and Deepika touched down in the US a few days ago. The couple attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in California. They were joined by Deepika’s sister Anisha and her parents. While the fans were left completely surprised, several pictures and videos of DeepVeer from the concert are now going viral on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer danced their hearts out at the concert. Deepika was seen wearing a green suit while Ranveer sported a yellow kurta. A clip also went viral in which fans around the couple were heard singing Happy Birthday for Ranveer.

The couple also made their way to a special event in the US together wherein they spoke about their bond and work. Ranveer also made the headlines when he introduced himself as ‘Deepika Padukone’s husband’ at the event.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt. Ranveer will now be seen in Cirkus. Based on Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, Ranveer reunites with Rohit Shetty for the comedy film. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. He is also gearing up for the release of the Man Vs Wild special episode along with Bear Grylls.

