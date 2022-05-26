Ranveer Singh Grooves To Jooma Chumma In Karan Johar's 50th B'day Bash; Watch

Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of energy and his latest videos from Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday bash are the proof! The actor took the party by storm with his killer dance moves and we are all for it.As we all know, the ace filmmaker hosted a grand party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday and many popular celebrities made an appearance at the red carpet in the best of their looks. From Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, to Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya all the stars arrived for the celebrations. While the inside videos from the big bash is going viral on social media, RV dancing on top of DJ table is what taking us to a party mood.

In a viral video, we see Ranveer standing on top of the DJ table as he performs his killer dance steps. We even see DJ Ganesh too matching the actor’s energy as they both drive the house down. Watching Ranveer dance during Karan Johar’s grand birthday bash is a treat to the eyes.

What is more pleasing is birthday boy Karan grooving to the beats of Dafli Wale while Ranveer adds his vibe to the performance. In another viral video, we see the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl star seated on the ground with a prop ( glowing dafli) in his hand, while Karan sets the dance floor on fire with her moves.

Karan rang in his birthday at his residence in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Farah Khan were seen at the party. Photos and videos from the party revealed that a three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion.

As for his big bash, it was previously revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

