Ranveer Singh Guarding Deepika Padukone From Paparazzi is the Most Adorable Thing You'll See Today
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have arrived in India after a fiercely private wedding at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello in Italy.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have arrived in India after a fiercely private wedding at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello in Italy. On Sunday morning the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As soon as the two landed, they were endlessly photographed by the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and Ranveer Singh's house.
In one of the pictures, Ranveer Singh can be seen guarding his wife Deepika at the airport, as photographers surround the couple to get a closer shot. Without any doubts, the couple looked adorable and their picture is winning the internet.
Take a look at their pictures.
The moment the pictures made their way to social media, they went viral and fans can't stop gushing over the two. The couple opted for ethnic wear. While Ranveer wore a golden kurta teaming up with a magenta Nehru jacket, Deepika was seen wearing a long golden kurta with statement earrings and choker. The actress looked graceful as she wrapped around a red dupatta around her. The two completed their look with black round glares.
The couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Upon their return to India, DeepVeer is expected to make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.
(Image courtesy: PTI)
