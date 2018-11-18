GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh Guarding Deepika Padukone From Paparazzi is the Most Adorable Thing You'll See Today

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have arrived in India after a fiercely private wedding at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello in Italy.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
Image Courtesy: PTI
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have arrived in India after a fiercely private wedding at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello in Italy. On Sunday morning the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As soon as the two landed, they were endlessly photographed by the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and Ranveer Singh's house.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer Singh can be seen guarding his wife Deepika at the airport, as photographers surround the couple to get a closer shot. Without any doubts, the couple looked adorable and their picture is winning the internet.

Take a look at their pictures.

Mumbai : Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy, returned to Mumbai on Sunday, November 18, 2018 (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI11_18_2018_000020B)

Mumbai: Newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, on their arrival in Mumbai, Sunday, November 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI11_18_2018_000022B)

Mumbai: Newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, on their arrival in Mumbai, Sunday, November 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI11_18_2018_000024B)

The moment the pictures made their way to social media, they went viral and fans can't stop gushing over the two. The couple opted for ethnic wear. While Ranveer wore a golden kurta teaming up with a magenta Nehru jacket, Deepika was seen wearing a long golden kurta with statement earrings and choker. The actress looked graceful as she wrapped around a red dupatta around her. The two completed their look with black round glares.

The couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

Upon their return to India, DeepVeer is expected to make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.

(Image courtesy: PTI)
