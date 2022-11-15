Ranveer Had the Perfect Surprise for Deepika on Anniversary and He Wants Gentlemen to Take Notes

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 14th. The actress, who recently announced her self-care brand, 82°E, was busy working on her anniversary so her husband Ranveer had a perfect surprise planned for her. The actor shared a photo from Deepika’s office where she can be seen involved in a serious discussion with her team.

Sharing it, Ranveer wrote, “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office." He added, “Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolate. Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes & thank me later; gentlemen…"

Take a look:

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018. The actor-couple collaborated first time in the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Following this, they collaborated in Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat and 83. It is being reported that Deepika will also have a cameo role in Ranveer’s upcoming film, Cirkus.

Recently, Ranveer Singh received the Etoile d’Or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. The actor found photos of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan hanging on a wall along with photos of other actors and couldn’t help himself from admiring his wife and SRK. In one of the photos he shared on his Instagram story section, he is looking at Deepika’s frame with love-filled eyes. Sharing the photo, he dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

During the event, Ranveer was also asked what would he do if he woke up as his actress-wife, Deepika. Ranveer had the sweetest response to this question. He said, “I will go over to Ranveer Singh and give him a big kiss."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus. Deepika on the other hand will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Project K and Fighter in the pipeline and will reportedly make a cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and SRK’s Jawan.

