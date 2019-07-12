Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Has Always Experimented with His Looks, This Pic of a Younger Him is Latest Proof

A new picture of a young Ranveer Singh sporting overgrown shoulder-length hair has gone viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Has Always Experimented with His Looks, This Pic of a Younger Him is Latest Proof
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Ranveer Singh, who is infamous for pulling off the craziest looks, has been big on experimenting with his appearance since he was young. A new picture of him that has gone viral on social media is the latest evidence.

In the photo, Ranveer, who is wearing a striped shirt and a bracelet, is affectionately hugging a female friend. However, it’s his overgrown shoulder-length hair that’s caught the fancy of his fans.

View this post on Instagram

#throwback #ranveersingh @ranveersingh 😍💗

A post shared by ranveer singh ❤ (@ranveer_singh_is_the_best) on

But this is not the first picture that proves that the Gully Boy star has always been fashion forward. Last year, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of him when he was still a boy. In it, he is effortlessly pulling off a mohawk. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Avant Garde Since 1985.”

View this post on Instagram

Avant Garde Since 1985

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer is currently filming Kabir Khan’s high-profile next 83, which revolves around India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win. The film, in which Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, will also star Deepika Padukone as former India captain’s wife Romi Dev. It will be the couple’s fourth film together.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, it is being presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Also featuring actors Ammy Virk, Hady Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin and Pankaj Tripthi in important roles, 83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram