Ranveer Singh Has Always Experimented with His Looks, This Pic of a Younger Him is Latest Proof

Ranveer Singh, who is infamous for pulling off the craziest looks, has been big on experimenting with his appearance since he was young. A new picture of him that has gone viral on social media is the latest evidence.

In the photo, Ranveer, who is wearing a striped shirt and a bracelet, is affectionately hugging a female friend. However, it’s his overgrown shoulder-length hair that’s caught the fancy of his fans.

But this is not the first picture that proves that the Gully Boy star has always been fashion forward. Last year, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of him when he was still a boy. In it, he is effortlessly pulling off a mohawk. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Avant Garde Since 1985.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer is currently filming Kabir Khan’s high-profile next 83, which revolves around India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win. The film, in which Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, will also star Deepika Padukone as former India captain’s wife Romi Dev. It will be the couple’s fourth film together.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, it is being presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Also featuring actors Ammy Virk, Hady Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin and Pankaj Tripthi in important roles, 83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

