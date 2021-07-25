Ranveer Singh Has an Adorable Comment for Deepika Padukone's Silhouette Shot

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself. The actress has quite an active social media presence, where she keeps up with the trends. In fact her Instagram got a makeover of the New Year as she deleted all her previous posts to maintain a more aesthetic Instagram feed. Deepika’s latest picture is an example of her perfectly curated and trendy Instagram game.

In the picture Deepika’s silhouette can be visible as she looks inside through a thin curtain. She can be seen sporting athleisure and her hair is tied up in a neat bun. The actress captioned the stunning shot with moon emojis.

While Deepika’s picture is perfect in itself, her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment caught the eyes of their fans. Deepika and Ranveer make one of the most loved couples in India. Ranveer took to the comment and dropped a short but sweet “Gorg."

Two weeks ago on Ranveer’s birthday, Deepika won hearts when she shared an adorable video with him. They were enacting Shehnaaz Gill’s viral line from Bigg Boss 13. Deepika wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!"

Meanwhile, Deepika recently started shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Hyderabad. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the muhurat shoot.

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Apart from 83, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar that was delayed due to the lockdown owing to the second wave of Covid. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

