Ranveer Singh Has Muscles No One Has Ever Seen Before And These Viral Photos Are Proof

Ranveer Singh, who recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 15, has been trending on social media since Tuesday morning. No, not for his film. The actor, on Monday, posted a series of photos of himself from his gym session and his huge biceps in the pictures put him on the list of trends quickly.

Out of all the male actors currently in Bollywood, it’s hard to go past Ranveer Singh if you’re looking for a great physique to model your training around. The actor has a very thick and muscular look and the good kind of bulkiness. Needless to say, fans can’t take their eyes off his powerful and enormous muscles in his new photos. Sharing the pictures of his beefed-up body, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “nobody handed me nothin’ brah #grind #mondaymotivation." The actor is seen working out in the gym, with his hair tied in a pony and diamonds in his ears. Actor Varun Dhawan also posted a series of fire emojis on Ranveer’s photos.

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 to Release This Christmas, Actor Shares Special Post on Instagram

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the launch of his first-ever show The Big Picture, which is a pictorial reality show where the actor will ask the contestants questions based on pictures. The contestants will win prize money from the game.

Ranveer recently announced the new release date of his highly-anticipated movie ’83. The film is set to hit the theatres on Christmas. The sports drama film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Ranveer as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.